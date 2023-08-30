Daughter cries when going with Mom

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I have been divorced from my daughter’s mother since she was 4. She is now 8. We initially had joint custody with alternating weeks. But this changed when my ex moved away, started a new relationship and had new kids.

I do not know the specifics of my ex’s situation, because she is very tight-lipped about it, but she recently asked for custody on the weekends only. I agreed and have no problem with that change. Our daughter was fine about it, too. Lately, though, our daughter has become increasingly reluctant to stay with her mother and says, “Mommy is never home.” Apparently, my ex is away when she has custody. From what our daughter tells me, her maternal aunt and grandmother look after her during these times.