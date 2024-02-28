Daughter has no interest in staying connected

Dear Carolyn: My young adult daughter is closer to her mom and makes no effort to see me when she’s home, though we’ve always gotten along well. I’ve tried suggesting outings I think she’ll enjoy, I’ve tried to watch the shows she likes, I text and get a one-word response. If I call her, she says it’s a bad time. I’ve asked her to call me and she does not.

The split was because her mother was cheating, so I don’t think there’s any grudge toward me over the divorce. Also, my daughter and I haven’t had any kind of fight, and things are fine with her siblings.

She reaches out when she needs money or help with something, and that’s it. She’s blown off the last few family vacations. I told her I’m upset; she doesn’t appear to care.