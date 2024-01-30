 | Tue, Jan 30, 2024
Daughter’s story hits too close to home

A father is hurt after his daughter writes an article about an absentee father in a short story, following a trend of her apparent resentment over her parents' divorce years ago.

By

Lifestyle

January 30, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Dear Carolyn: My son and I are close, but my brilliant daughter has largely shut me out. She is 30 but, I believe, still nursing resentment over my divorce from her mother when she was 4. We were very close when I had to move out. I also made some very bad choices in those early years after my divorce when my drinking became a problem. Both my daughter and her younger brother have grounds to be angry about my behavior during that time.

Yes, I made mistakes, but I also paid the consequences and turned myself around. I quit drinking 25 years ago and have always been an engaged, supportive and loving parent. Both my parents were AWOL when I was young, as their parents had been, and I was determined to break that chain. And I did.

My daughter has been casually hurtful in the past in ways that seemed deliberate, and I think she may be doing so again. Two of her short stories were recently published in a prestigious literary magazine. She emailed me the stories a few days ago.

