Dealing with an over-crowded friends list

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: I have a different friendship problem than we usually see here: I’m a mid-30s woman, and I have too many friends. I’m in probably close to a dozen group chats, see the same people every week or so, and rarely have a night without plans. It’s exhausting.

My husband and I are trying to pull back and at the same time have recently committed to attending religious services that will put us in contact with a lot of new potential friends. We freaked out this week because we’re drowning in our social lives and, not to mention, work.