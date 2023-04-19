Defiant niece spills beans on secret daughter

Dear Carolyn: I was contacted via a DNA site by a grown daughter. I had earlier suspicions. I sent her a warm letter welcoming her into my life. I told all my siblings immediately but not my two adult daughters, because I wanted to meet her face-to-face first.

A niece came upon the site and asked my brother about it. I told him I was trying to meet her after exchanging emails. I asked the niece not to approach her, but she ignored me and had lunch with her.

The niece then called up six of her cousins, against my expressed wishes. She said, “They have a right to know.” All were put off by her ruthless actions. I was extremely angry.