Dining with Diabetes program helps cut risks

Imagine a gathering with 10 of your friends and family members. Now imagine that at least one of you has a disease that can lead to blindness…or amputation…or a stroke. The prospect is not at all far-fetched.

About one in 10 Kansans has been diagnosed with diabetes, a chronic disease characterized by elevated blood sugar (blood glucose). High levels of blood glucose are a result of inadequate production of insulin or a resistance to the effects of insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas.

Diabetes increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, or retinopathy that can cause blindness and neuropathy leading to lower limb amputation.