 | Mon, Apr 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Dining with Diabetes program helps cut risks

Adults with type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and their family members, caregivers, and support persons may be interested in K-State Research and Extension Dining with Diabetes online course beginning May 15.

By

Lifestyle

April 18, 2022 - 3:15 PM

Imagine a gathering with 10 of your friends and family members. Now imagine that at least one of you has a disease that can lead to blindness…or amputation…or a stroke. The prospect is not at all far-fetched.

About one in 10 Kansans has been diagnosed with diabetes, a chronic disease characterized by elevated blood sugar (blood glucose). High levels of blood glucose are a result of inadequate production of insulin or a resistance to the effects of insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas. 

Diabetes increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, or retinopathy that can cause blindness and neuropathy leading to lower limb amputation.   

Related
October 22, 2019
April 16, 2019
July 1, 2014
April 29, 2011
Most Popular