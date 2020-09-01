Menu Search Log in

Disasters don’t wait; make your plans today

To help Kansans become better prepared for disasters, K-State Research and Extension is offering the Prepare Kansas Annual Preparedness Challenge. The weekly online challenge is offered free of charge through September.

By

Lifestyle

September 1, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Prepare Kansas is a free, easy way to ensure you’re better equipped to handle emergencies  

Whether it’s reviewing insurance coverage or putting together a
grab-and-go kit, preparing for any kind of disaster will make recovery easier. And Kansans know a thing or two about disasters. Flooded basements, fires, tornadoes or ice storms, we have them all and much more.   

To help Kansans become as prepared as possible for emergencies, K-State Research and Extension is offering the Prepare Kansas Annual Preparedness Challenge. 

