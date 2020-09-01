Disasters don’t wait; make your plans today

Prepare Kansas is a free, easy way to ensure you’re better equipped to handle emergencies
Whether it’s reviewing insurance coverage or putting together a
grab-and-go kit, preparing for any kind of disaster will make recovery easier. And Kansans know a thing or two about disasters. Flooded basements, fires, tornadoes or ice storms, we have them all and much more.
To help Kansans become as prepared as possible for emergencies, K-State Research and Extension is offering the Prepare Kansas Annual Preparedness Challenge.
