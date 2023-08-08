Do I really need to tip business owners?

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I find myself feeling really annoyed at people who are in a private business who request tips on top of services for which they already receive the full, immediate and ample payment. This is happening now with some house cleaners. They stated a certain amount for the job. Then when I went to pay online there was a long list of tipping options from 5 percent to 30 percent or none.

Of course, I feel terrible checking the “none” box. But it will not let you go on to paying until you have checked something. I checked none. Am I terrible? These two women work together and keep all the profits and are well paid. Once upon a time, tipping was for people who were employees and being paid a base rate. Like waitpersons, for example. Or people who do nails. I tip generously in those situations.