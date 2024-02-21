Does having young children mean being perpetually exhausted?

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: Are parents with little kids bound to be exhausted while still doing the bare minimum all the time? My kids are 3.5 and 1, and my husband and I both work full time. We have a reasonable amount of child care and paid help (no family nearby), and we keep up on the day-to-day chores, but I still feel as if there isn’t time beyond that, so I’m always playing catch-up.

My husband insists that this is how it is with little kids. His work hours vary week to week, whereas mine are stable, so while he does his share on his light weeks, I cover a bit on his heavy weeks, and he also needs time to rest. And I’m the one who cares about the clutter piling up, such as outgrown kid clothes and toys to sort and donate, but also our things that we boxed when we moved and now mostly need to go.