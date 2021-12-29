Does seafood exacerbate gout?

DEAR DR. ROACH: About three months ago, I had an attack of gout. I believe it was my first, but I may have had one a few months earlier that was diagnosed as a foot infection. The symptoms lasted well over a month. My last uric acid reading was 5.1, but it was 8.6 in February 2021.

I am watching my diet — I have not eaten red meat in over 30 years — and have basically eliminated shellfish, which I love. I also take 100 mg of allopurinol.

Is occasional shellfish a real risk? How likely is this that it is a one-time event? Is gout now likely to be a lifelong concern? — B.