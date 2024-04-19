Does the right reason to have kids actually exist?

Hi, Carolyn: From what I can tell, all the following are the wrong reasons to have kids: 1. To keep a relationship together. (It could make it worse.) 2. To have someone to take care of you in old age. (That gives them a role they didn’t ask for.) 3. To make your parents happy. (It’s your life, not theirs.) 4. To copy your friends. (That’s immature.) 5. To give yourself a life purpose. (You shouldn’t make new people to feel purposeful; get a hobby.) Etc.

So what are the right reasons? Do they actually exist? The only one left that stands up to scrutiny seems to be, “Because I wanted to,” but that actually feels like it’s WORSE — it has LESS substance than some of the others, which I think we all agree are garbage.

— Right Reasons?

Right Reasons?: Well, no, it’s not WORSE, because wanting children is an inner motivation, whereas your “wrong reasons” are mostly external — plus, to a child, being wanted doesn’t just have substance. It’s the most precious substance there is.