Don’t you mean ‘whom?’

February 3, 2022

Dear Carolyn: As a professional copy editor, I am very aware of how people use words, which has led me into a habit I hate. When I talk with people, I often find myself editing their grammar and correcting their mistakes in my head. (I never actually tell them — I know how obnoxious that would be!) People who pepper their conversation with garbage words — “like,” “you know,” “I mean,” “do you know what I’m saying?” — drive me crazy, and sometimes I am so braced for the next one I lose track of what they’re saying. These are people I work with, live with, love; I want to stop! How? — Like, You Know

Like, You Know: You cut off the emotional reward for judging, and amplify the reward for accepting.

It’s habit now, so use a (mental) manual override: You are not inherently better for your word use, you are merely better trained.

