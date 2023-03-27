Drought damage showing up in landscapes

Spring has sprung, but we still haven’t received adequate moisture to pull the area out of a drought situation. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, all of the Southwind District counties remain in the moderate to severe drought classification. The drought is predicted to remain, but will improve. Unfortunately, the drought has caused permanent damage to some of our landscape plants — mainly fescue lawns and ornamental shrubs.

The fescue lawns in the area are not looking good. I’ve noticed that some have areas of green-up and others have definite dead spots. In my own yard, the drought damage is very visible. Part of my yard is near an old hedge row and the grass located 20 feet or so out is completely dead. The hedge row successfully robbed all of the moisture and intensified the drought on the grass.

As much as I would like to overseed this spring, I’m going to refrain and wait until fall. You might be wondering why? Spring is not the ideal time to overseed fescue lawns because of the shorter time frame between seeding and when the hot summer conditions arrive. It is best to overseed in the fall when the temperatures are cooler and the plant can get a root system established before the brutal summer conditions.