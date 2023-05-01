Easing stress by setting boundaries

May is mental health month and there are some great events coming up to assist self-care. While it may not be an obvious part of your self-care action plan, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how we are doing in setting boundaries with relationships, work, and even social media.

Not always an easy task, think of setting boundaries as a way to practice self-care, gain self-respect, and to honor your closest relationships. Here are some simple ways to get started.

• Recognize your feelings/wants/needs and write them down. Take some time to identify your feelings as they come and what causes your reaction. What specifically causes you stress or frustration?