 | Thu, Sep 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Embrace grandparents’ pet names

Don't go crazy over what your mother-in-law wants to be called. Instead, embrace it and make it even better.

By

Lifestyle

September 7, 2023 - 3:56 PM

Photo by Ekaterina Shakharova/UNSPLASH

Dear Carolyn: My in-laws have informed us of the monikers they would like our new daughter to use for them, and they are ridiculous. I can make peace with the one my father-in-law wants — a spin on “Papa” — but the one my mother-in-law wants is an actual proper name that bears no relation to her own name. Think: Her name is “Donna,” and she wants her grandchild, but only her grandchild, to call her “Gabrielle.” It’s bonkers.

I’m all for letting people be called what they want to be called, but … this is weird, right? Is it weird enough to say something over? And if so, what? Or do I just inwardly roll my eyes for the next decade? I cannot say this name with a straight face.

— Anonymous

Related
March 11, 2021
February 17, 2021
December 15, 2016
October 1, 2013
Most Popular