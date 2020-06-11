Ex invites her to the wedding in a supporting role

Dear Carolyn: My ex is getting married this fall and wants our 4-year-old daughter to be a flower girl. That’s very nice. He wants me to attend the wedding to help dress and groom her and get her where she belongs at the right times. That’s . . . not so nice.
Why can’t one of his relatives do it? Because they will be “too busy taking pictures and things like that.”
This upsets me in lots of ways. I am sure he would never ever be willing to dedicate an entire day to MY hypothetical wedding. I feel it reduces me to being a supporting player in his life, and also the fact that his fiancee is okay with this sends a weird message that I am soooo not a threat.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives