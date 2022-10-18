 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Expectant wife dreads husband’s input on weight

A wife expecting a baby in a few months is hesitant to give her husband details on her pregnancy because he expects comments about her weight and overall health to follow. She is right to be concerned, Carolyn Hax agrees.

By

Lifestyle

October 18, 2022 - 1:41 PM

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I are expecting our first baby in February. After shopping around a bit, I finally have a doctor I like and am feeling less anxious about various health issues I’ve had prior to and during this pregnancy.

My husband asks for the details of my appointments, and I find that I instinctively clam up. I don’t want to tell him how much weight I gained or what the doctor recommends about diet or lifestyle. I’m not doing anything “wrong,” I just don’t want to be policed, even lightly. And my husband is not the boss, but he IS a relative health nut.

He feels shut out when I won’t tell him how my appointments went, but I feel a strong sense of privacy around them. Is that weird? Am I allowed to keep OB appointments private from my husband? — Expecting

