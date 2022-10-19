Explaining hereditary hemochromatosis

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 45-year-old son has hemochromatosis. The treatment is phlebotomy of a pint of blood, sometimes every two weeks, until the iron level is normalized. My understanding is that the blood is discarded. Is there anything wrong with the blood? — E.B.

ANSWER: Hereditary hemochromatosis is caused by the body absorbing too much iron due to a genetic defect. With no way to get rid of iron, it builds up and damages many organs, especially the heart, bone marrow, joints and adrenal gland.

The best treatment is to remove iron in the form of red blood cells. This is effective at preventing most of the organ damage, if started quickly enough.