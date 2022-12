Hello, Ms. Hax: I am divorced, and my ex and I have a strained relationship.

Each year for their birthdays and Christmas, I distribute our sons’ wish lists to family and friends. We each buy a little from the lists, and the kids, whom I’ve raised not to be terribly materialistic, get everything on their lists.

My ex has had a girlfriend for about a year. She is nice to our kids, and my ex is always less antagonistic when he has a girlfriend, so naturally I’m supportive.