 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Family caregivers deserve support, too

Southwind Extension examines National Family Caregiver's Month, and the importance of supporting those who help family members maintain their independence.

November 16, 2021 - 10:11 AM

Caregivers tend to a COVID-19 patient in the improvised COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center on July 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The COVID-19 unit has been set up again to attend to a rise in COVID patients in a section of the hospital normally used for other purposes. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

November is National Family Caregiver’s Month. It gives us a reminder to acknowledge those family members who have taken on the “work” of caring for a loved one. Caregiving can really become a full-time job, where those who had other meaningful employment may have made the noble and loving choice to care for their loved one instead.  

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has said there are only four kinds of people in the world:  those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers. Caregiving knows no economic or cultural boundaries. It will affect all of us or our families at some time.

Family caregivers are often doing all they can to meet the daily needs of their care recipient.  In meeting those other needs, their own personal needs may continually get placed on the “back burner” if they are not careful.

