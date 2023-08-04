Family debates moving to be closer to friends

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: My family (husband, two kids 11 and 14) moved into our house 10 years ago. We’ve put lots of time and money into making it a great home; it’s not our dream home but a great home for us. Our neighborhood is full of families, but neither the kids nor us adults have connected with the other families here despite trying.

We hadn’t thought about moving until we found out the house next door to our really close friends (and my son’s best friend since kindergarten) is going up for sale. I get really excited thinking about living next to people who mirror our way of life and values, because my ideal life is one more communal than is traditionally seen in this country. My husband isn’t as interested as I am. He says it is my dream, not his, and he has some self-consciousness about living next door to friends, as if we are encroaching on their space. They are campaigning for us to live there, so I know they are on board.