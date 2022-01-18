Farm Bureau meeting offers voices for all

This past week I returned from one of the best weeks of the year, the American Farm Bureau Convention and Annual Meeting. It is truly something I look forward to each year and a highlight on my calendar.

My favorite thing about the meeting is people in agriculture from all across the United States come together to decide on how to tackle the toughest issues facing our industry. I always meet new and interesting people like the sweet potato farmer from Mississippi I got to eat lunch with on Sunday. Our crops may have been different, but we spoke one common language — agriculture.

I enjoy just hanging out in the hallways listening to everyone talk about the weather and what was going on at their farms and ranches. It is a time to renew old friendships like my good friend Ben from Georgia or my buddy Rick from Idaho. We see each other once a year, but it does not take long to catch up on our lives. I love listening to the different accents and ways of communicating.