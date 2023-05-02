Father-in-law thinks tattoos are taboo

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: We will soon be spending about eight days with my husband’s family. I recently got a tattoo on my wrist, which I’ve wanted for years. My father-in-law has said plenty of times how tattoos are tacky, a disgrace and ugly.

I don’t care what he thinks of it. However, he will make several snide comments every chance he gets. I plan to wear long sleeves as much as possible to save myself from his crappy attitude, but what good comeback or comments would you suggest? My husband hasn’t said anything to his dad about it.