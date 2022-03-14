Father taken to task over ‘tickle torture’

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: Sometimes when my husband tickles our 3-year-old son, our son will laugh, but will also say, “Stop!” I told my husband when our child says to stop, he should stop, and that we need to honor our child’s bodily autonomy.

My husband got all bent out of shape and said to our child that he guesses they can no longer play that game. I told him they could as long as our son was okay with it, and that our son sets the rules regarding his body and when a game can start and stop. My spouse got upset and stormed off.