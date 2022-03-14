 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Father taken to task over ‘tickle torture’

A reader's husband reacted harshly after being told to stop tickling his son to the point playful banter could be considered torture.

By

Lifestyle

March 14, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Photo by Flickr.com

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: Sometimes when my husband tickles our 3-year-old son, our son will laugh, but will also say, “Stop!” I told my husband when our child says to stop, he should stop, and that we need to honor our child’s bodily autonomy.

My husband got all bent out of shape and said to our child that he guesses they can no longer play that game. I told him they could as long as our son was okay with it, and that our son sets the rules regarding his body and when a game can start and stop. My spouse got upset and stormed off.

Related
February 17, 2021
December 13, 2019
January 4, 2019
June 25, 2018
Most Popular