Feeling dread follows rough stretch

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: Like many people, I had a rough year during 2020-2021. I struggled with many things for the first time — depression, insomnia — and some more normal things that became crippling — anxiety, self-esteem issues, etc.

Anyway, I made a few moves and choices, I saw a therapist weekly for a few months, and I FEEL AMAZING. Like it might not be an exaggeration to say I have never been this happy in my life. Part of me thinks it is from going through what I went through, and proving to myself my resilience and fortitude that’s making me so happy. I had a lot of realizations, found out what I valued most, found new coping skills, impressed myself with my strength, made changes in my life that align more with the things I love.