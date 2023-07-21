Fiery wife leaves husband feeling like a doormat

Dear Carolyn: My wife has what I would call some anger issues. I don’t know whether she would agree. But I have asked her at various times to be “nicer” to me. (I hate putting it that way, as it makes me feel like, well, a weenie.) I’m realizing now that she has told me who she is, and she’s not going to be nicer to me. She’ll respond: “What? I can never be moody? I can’t live that way.”; “You just want me to be like one of those ‘sweet’ women.” (Said disdainfully.); or “You just want me to be like this [hand motion indicating a perfectly straight line, meaning completely even and without emotion].”

All that is bad enough. What makes it so much worse, and so devastating, is that she’s a person who, on many occasions, has spent an hour talking to me and obsessing about how she has screwed up by saying something that might have offended or insulted someone or that could be perceived as mean or derogatory. Maybe what she said could have been said better, but in every instance, there is little indication that the person has perceived her comment the way she fears it has been perceived.

I should add that my wife has (she would concede) rejection sensitivity associated with her diagnosed atypical depression, as well as abandonment fears.