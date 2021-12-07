Finding inner peace?

The hustle and bustle of the holidays is here. Some people thrive on the extra hubbub and can’t wait to be a part of the goings-on of the season. On the other hand, some individuals don’t enjoy the season at all. To them, all of that bustle just creates a dizzying array of demands.

Whether we enjoy the added demands or not, a lot of those stresses are based upon expectations we place upon ourselves and those perceived expectations we feel others have of us. It’s no wonder it’s often difficult to experience true “peace” — a term that is a wish for all this time of year.

So, what does peace look like? Think of the “P” as a reminder to spend time with the “people” who mean the most to you. That may include close family and a few special friends. When was the last time you called or wrote a card to your grandparents or a distant family member? A personal handwritten note represents a lot of thought and care for those loved ones. Let’s hope we are able to get back to family traditions with gatherings this season.