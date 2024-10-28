Finding my way back to health

Editor’s note: This is the first in a new series of weekly columns by Jessica Jones. Jones, who spent part of her childhood in Iola and now lives in Pittsburg, is a certified fitness and wellness expert. We’re excited to share her insights on how to live healthier, more balanced lives.

When I set out on this journey to become a fitness professional, I never imagined it would lead me right back to my roots — or that I’d be penning this from a town that holds so much of my heart. Growing up in Iola, I attended school just down the street, played in the same parks as many of you, and still have family right here in the community. For all of us small-town kids, these places carry stories of the people who helped shape us. But sometimes, life’s twists take us in unexpected directions.

A personal battle with addiction

For me, that journey wasn’t always on the healthiest path. I spent more than 10 years wrestling with addiction, and the grip of cigarettes and alcohol seemed inescapable.

Every day became a struggle between who I was and who I wanted to be. I’d try to quit one day, and then find myself right back where I started the next. It felt like running on a treadmill that just kept speeding up. But just as things looked darkest, I found an unexpected answer: Fitness.

Fitness didn’t just help me get back on track; it gave me a track I didn’t know existed. It wasn’t just about losing weight or gaining muscle — it was about learning to take control of my life again.

In the same way lifting weights forces us to challenge our limits, fitness helped me rebuild my confidence and become mentally stronger. Every workout became a victory, a small but important step toward leaving the struggles of addiction behind. And from there, my life took a turn for the better.

Bringing wellness home

With my newfound perspective, I knew I had to do something bigger. So, I made it my mission to bring health and wellness to places like Iola and other smaller communities.

It’s easy to think wellness is just about gym memberships and nutrition fads, but it’s so much more than that — it’s a movement, a way of giving back, and a sense of shared purpose. Small communities deserve quality fitness programs, resources, and support just as much as big cities, if not more.

Creating accessible fitness for all

I’m now here to share the lessons I’ve learned over the years, both from my struggles and successes. Wellness isn’t about perfection or some magical quick fix. It’s about small steps that add up. Whether it’s a few minutes of movement each day or simply finding better ways to care for yourself, we can all make wellness a part of our lives. When people say, “I’m too busy,” or “I don’t know where to start,” I completely understand. I’ve been there. But I also know there’s always a way forward, even if it’s just one step at a time.

Let’s get moving

together

So as I settle back in, my hope is to create something lasting here — a community of wellness, rooted in the strength we all have. I’m excited to share programs, provide helpful insights, and encourage others to take the first step toward living healthier, happier lives. And just maybe, we’ll all help each other keep moving forward, one step, one push-up, and one healthy choice at a time.