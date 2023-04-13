Friend tires of drama queen

Adapted from an online discussion

Dear Carolyn: I am 31 and doing well in a middle management career I enjoy. My college friend has spent the decade post-graduation struggling from job to job with complaints about how every job has terrible people, and unfair rules, and every other thing that is not her fault.

Okay, eventually I may have gently pushed back at her instead of just being an angst sponge, and now she’s mad at me that I was only 80 percent supportive with her last firing.