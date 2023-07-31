Friend won’t take no for an answer

Adapted from an online discussion.

Hi Carolyn! What is the best way to handle people who simply cannot and will not take no for an answer? A casual friend asks me to do minor (unreciprocated) favors for her, and she just can’t wrap her head around it when I have occasionally declined. I usually hedge, hem and haw, and end up feeling put upon, because the only peace I get is to just cave in and do it.

She recently overstepped a boundary by putting on the full-court press for me to cave in: 5 a.m. text messages, sometimes 6 a.m., thrice daily calls or more! And instead of caving in, I finally just blocked her number. Sweet, sweet relief. Now she is calling friends of mine whom she barely knows, crying that I am ignoring her. HELP? I don’t even think I want to be friends with her anymore. — Let It Gooo …