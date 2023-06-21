Friends won’t stop snapping photos

Dear Carolyn: We have friends who visit and take pictures the whole time they’re here. A group shot? Sure, I can do that. But the dozens I later see that they’ve taken? Nope. I find it objectionable, because they go home and post them to a site where every single person on this grand tour can view these pictures. They will send this link to at least 50 other couples, practically anyone they think will be interested in their latest vacation. At this point, I feel as if the pictures are essentially in the public domain, and we don’t understand their fixation with it.

My husband feels as if it would be rude to bring it up, and I have to shut up and suck it up. I agree they won’t understand it from my perspective, i.e., will think I must be a weirdo, instead of viewing it as a violation of my privacy.

This time around, I think they realized I was not a fan of being in the spotlight, so they’ve started taking them behind my back. Every time I turn around, if I’m unfortunate enough to be ahead of them, I catch them lowering their phone quickly. What is wrong with people??? How do I handle this politely?