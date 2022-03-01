 | Tue, Mar 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Future of farm shows uncertain after COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic coincided with advances in technology to allow farmers to see various products on display without having to go to farm shows. The long-time staple of agricultural life may be coming to an end.

By

Lifestyle

March 1, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

It’s a familiar scene each winter in many rural communities.

The annual farm show means combines, tractors, livestock pens and lots of baked goods brought together under one roof. It’s a chance for businesses to exhibit their products and for farmers to check out new equipment.

“I love this show,” said Bill Taylor, a farmer who visited the Central Missouri Ag Club Ag Expo in Sedalia, Missouri, in early February despite a half a foot of snow. “If you want to talk to a guy you can, if you want to walk by, you can. And that’s what we like about it.”

Related
August 27, 2021
June 19, 2020
October 9, 2019
February 3, 2017
Most Popular