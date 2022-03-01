Future of farm shows uncertain after COVID

It’s a familiar scene each winter in many rural communities.

The annual farm show means combines, tractors, livestock pens and lots of baked goods brought together under one roof. It’s a chance for businesses to exhibit their products and for farmers to check out new equipment.

“I love this show,” said Bill Taylor, a farmer who visited the Central Missouri Ag Club Ag Expo in Sedalia, Missouri, in early February despite a half a foot of snow. “If you want to talk to a guy you can, if you want to walk by, you can. And that’s what we like about it.”