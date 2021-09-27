Get your COVID and flu shots

The 2020-2021 flu season saw a 96% drop in total flu deaths compared to the 2019-2020 flu season. Last year, there were two deaths where flu was the contributing cause of death and four deaths where flu was the direct cause of death. In the 2019-29 flu season, 23 deaths where flu was the contributing cause and 118 deaths where flu was the direct cause. There was also a drastic decrease in strep and other contagious illnesses during the 20-21 season as well.

What were we doing differently to see such a dramatic decrease in fatalities? Many of us were wearing masks, social distancing, using better hygiene, staying home and getting our flu shot. With COVID-19 still being actively transmitted in our communities, I encourage our residents to continue to wear a mask in large gatherings, socially distance, use good hygiene, stay home when you are sick, get vaccinated for COVID-19 (if eligible) and for the flu.

Getting the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine helps to protect you, your family, and your community against the flu and COVID-19 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The flu shot does not cause the flu. The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause COVID-19. Some people may have a mild reaction after getting their vaccine, but this does not mean they’ve contracted the flu or COVID-19.