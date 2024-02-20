Girlfriend’s weight gain causes boyfriend angst

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I have found myself tiptoeing around the issue of my girlfriend’s weight gain. When we first met, she was at a healthy weight but was not living a healthy lifestyle. She still is just not very interested in establishing a fitness routine. That’s okay and her choice, and I accept it, but the significant extra weight is starting to have an impact on me and how I view our relationship.

For context, I’m very fit and enjoy exercise and all of its benefits. I have been struggling to find the proper words to let her know I love her and want to be with only her, but I’m concerned about her long-term health and how, frankly, her consistent weight gain tells me it’s going to keep moving in that direction.