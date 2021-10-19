Give farmers a brake during fall harvest

Harvest is in full swing in the Midwest. Whether you live on a farm, in town, or are just traveling through the area, everyone needs to be cautious and smart during this busy time of year. By making a few key decisions while driving through rural areas this fall, you could be saving your own live, or the life of someone else.

In a 2016 study conducted by the University of Iowa, College of Public Health, it was found that there were over 1100 collisions involving farm equipment in just 9 Midwest states. Kansas, being one of the states included in the study, is dominated by agriculture. Each fall, the rural roads and highways fill up with tractors, combines, and grain trucks working in a hurry to finish harvest.

Of the 1100 collisions noted in the study, it was mentioned that the majority of those were head-on collisions. Farm equipment tend to be much wider than most other vehicles, and require a lot more room on a road. To avoid these kinds of collisions, it is important to understand how much room these pieces of equipment actually need, and to be aware of the best ways to give these farmers that extra room. This could be seen as simply slowing down and getting over for the farmer, or as fully getting off the road by pulling over or into a driveway. It is also smart to slow down, and get over while coming over a hill, so you are not surprised to see a large piece of equipment coming up the other side.