Give the gift of safe food

Looking to give the perfect gift this holiday season? There’s one gift which everyone on your list will be sure to appreciate: the gift of safe food.

When it comes to preparing safe food for holiday gatherings, you are in control. Ensuring you follow safe food handling guidelines is the best protection against the spread of foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli O157:H7. These bacteria may be uninvited guests at your gathering. To stop their spread, follow these four core food safety practices: clean, separate, cook, and chill.

Clean: Wash your hands and kitchen surfaces often. According to the Partnership for Food Safety Education, a recent study found that 65 percent of consumers do not wash their hands before preparing a meal.