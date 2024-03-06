Grandparent refuses memo about big, bulky gifts

Dear Carolyn: The last time we visited our son and daughter-in-law, we brought along a lovely play kitchen for our granddaughter, which we’d been saving for 25 years. It was last used by our daughter and is in good condition.

My daughter-in-law pulled me aside and tersely asked that we stop bringing large gifts; their condo was small, and there just wasn’t enough room. I told her I’d already mentioned the play kitchen to my son, and he said we could bring it. She replied that he was understandably sentimental about family gifts, so he would never turn them down, but that he was also the one who ended up stressed and grumpy about their overcrowded space.

She also said that, as a stay-at-home parent, she was the one who did most of the cleaning and caretaking of their overcrowded space, so the gifts made life difficult for her.