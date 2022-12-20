 | Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Grandparent wants second chance after nut-allergy mistake

A grandparent mistakenly gave have a granddaughter a snack with nuts, triggering an allergic reaction. The parents have yet to ask the grandparent to babysit after the episode.

December 20, 2022 - 1:35 PM

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I used to babysit for my two granddaughters on a regular basis, then covid interrupted that for a while. One of my granddaughters has a severe nut allergy. Unfortunately, after so much time apart, I fell out of the habit of carefully checking food, and the last time I babysat, I accidentally gave her a snack with nuts in it. It was completely accidental, but she had a minor reaction, and her parents were very upset.

Though they have not said as much, I believe they have written me off as a babysitter. I have not been asked to keep the kids again since. I apologized, paid the co-pay for the doctor visit, purged my house of everything with nut traces, and still no change. They thank me for the gestures, then continue to not ask me to babysit. What else can I do to redeem myself from this minor mistake?

