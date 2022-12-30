Half sister refuses to care for ailing aunt

The following columns appeared in 2008.

Dear Carolyn: My half sister was raised by her mother and I by mine; our father died when we were kids. We have an aunt on our dad’s side but no other relatives. This aunt is now elderly and ailing, but apparently this aunt was very hateful to her mother, so my half sister has cut her off for the past 14 years.

The burden of caring for our aunt falls completely on me now, and my half sister refuses to help. I am very resentful of having to carry this load by myself. My half sister has a big family on her mother’s side, with lots of support. I am basically by myself. How do I come to terms with having a sister who lives as if our father and his side of the family simply did not exist?