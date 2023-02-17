He shows no remorse after losing job, lying

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I am so angry at my husband, and I don’t know what to do. He lost his job, and it took months to get the real story. First he was let go because he was old and making too much money, then it was that he was scapegoated for someone else’s mistake, then finally — when I was getting ready to consult one of the lawyers I work with (I’m a paralegal) — I got the truth. Basically, he’d been extremely negligent and wasn’t reviewing something that he was supposed to, instead just signing off on it without even reading it. A long-standing mistake came to light, which he should have caught, and it cost his company hundreds of thousands of dollars.

I knew he was unhappy at work and had wanted to retire early (he’s 62), but with two children headed for college, we just couldn’t afford it. Of course he has been unable to find another job with this black mark hanging over him, and he isn’t remorseful. He’s so happy being a stay-at-home dad while I had to find a higher-paying job with a much longer commute and we had to tell our teenagers that we won’t be able to contribute any more to their college funds.