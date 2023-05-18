He was popular in school, but she wasn’t. Now it’s time for a 15-year reunion

Dear Carolyn: My now-boyfriend and I went to high school together, but we didn’t become a couple until nearly 10 years later. While we were classmates, we ran in completely different circles. He was a popular, funny and athletic class clown; I was friendless, nerdy (though not especially successful academically) and lonely, and I dealt with an eating disorder. It took the neutralizing power of adult life to make it possible for us to really “see” each other.

Anyway, we are going to a 15-year reunion event, and I am oddly nervous. He is going to be among lots of friends, and I’ll be among the people who made me feel like a total outcast. I have considered not going, but he really wants us to go together and promises me he’ll be supportive.

At the very best, I worry that it’ll be unpleasant; at worst, he might see me in my old element and wonder why he is with me now. How do I make the best of this event? Why do they have high school reunions, anyway?