 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Health: What is pericarditis?

By

Lifestyle

September 26, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Pericarditis is a challenging illness that’s often mistaken for a heart attack or other organ disease. Dr. Leslie Cooper Jr., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains what pericarditis is and how it’s treated.

“Pericarditis is simply inflammation of the lining of the heart tissue, or the pericardium,” says Dr. Cooper.

When the irritated layers of the pericardium rub together, it can cause sharp chest pain, a symptom that can often be mistaken for a heart attack, which can make it difficult to diagnose.

Related
July 27, 2021
November 6, 2019
October 23, 2019
September 30, 2014
Most Popular