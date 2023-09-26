Health: What is pericarditis?

Pericarditis is a challenging illness that’s often mistaken for a heart attack or other organ disease. Dr. Leslie Cooper Jr., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains what pericarditis is and how it’s treated.

“Pericarditis is simply inflammation of the lining of the heart tissue, or the pericardium,” says Dr. Cooper.

When the irritated layers of the pericardium rub together, it can cause sharp chest pain, a symptom that can often be mistaken for a heart attack, which can make it difficult to diagnose.