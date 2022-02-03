Hearing issues put wife on edge

Dear Dr. Roach: My wife gets really annoyed when I ask her to repeat a request or comment. She thinks I need a hearing aid. Although my hearing isn’t what it used to be (one too many power plants and rock music shows) and I do have mild to moderate tinnitus, I sometimes have to ask her to turn down the audio on the TV when the chatter starts to bother me. Part of the problem is that she doesn’t seem to grasp the communication concept of “signal to noise ratio.” If she’s trying to tell me something when I’m standing near a noisy appliance, or if the TV is blathering away, whatever she’s saying is drowned out by the ambient noise. Should I be seeing an audiologist, or do we need a TV that turns down the volume when someone in the room is speaking? — R.L.D.

Answer: You are quite right that hearing a person is much more difficult when there is a lot of ambient noise. However, I do think it would be wise to see an audiologist. The exposure to loud noise you have had and your tinnitus are both signs that you should have a visit with your regular doctor, who will do an exam and make sure there isn’t an obvious cause, like an earwax impaction, and will otherwise refer you to an audiologist for a formal hearing evaluation.

Once the evaluation is complete, you can get specific advice about your options, which may include hearing aids, but you might not be ready for those yet. Getting more information is the first step.