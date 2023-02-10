Helping a single dad avoid the pitfalls of toxic dating patterns

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Hi, Carolyn: I’m a single dad with a young daughter. I’ve decided to give up dating because I fear I tend to be attracted to women who are ultimately not good matches for me — I should know better but I’m responsible for jumping feet first into toxic relationships. I want to protect my daughter from the consequences of my poor dating choices. I just turned 50 and feel like I’m too set in my ways to adapt.

While I thoroughly enjoy my time with my daughter, I do get lonely … and fear repeating my mistakes. How should I avoid the temptation of falling for a bad relationship again and protect my daughter and myself? — Single Dad Dating