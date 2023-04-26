Hemoglobin count drops after Xarelto

Dear Dr. Roach: I have a history of polyps. I recently had nasal polyps removed, and a previous colonoscopy had also revealed polyps. I have been put on a blood thinner (Xarelto) and an aspirin. Since I started taking Xarelto and the aspirin, my hemoglobin level dropped over the course of four months.

What is the best way to approach this? I have another colonoscopy scheduled again. The cardiologist thinks Xarelto is not the cause, even though my hemoglobin count was always in the normal range prior to starting Xarelto. — S.M.

Answer: Anticoagulants like warfarin (Coumadin) and rivaroxaban (Xarelto) act as kind of a “stress test” on your system in terms of bleeding. They themselves don’t cause bleeding, but if you have something like a polyp that easily bleeds, your body can’t stop the bleeding as well while on anticoagulants. You can lose blood faster than you can replenish it, especially if you are low on iron.