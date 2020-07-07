Here’s how to stop those pesky credit card offers

Mail Call: Bills, a birthday card from Mom, a store circular, or your monthly bank statement. From time to time, you may receive “pre-approved” credit card offers in the mail, too. Do you ever wonder what they are and where they come from?

These credit card offers are not random, they are prescreened and targeted to you. Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Consumer Credit Reporting Companies are allowed to include your name on lists used by creditors or insurers to make firm offers of credit or insurance that are not initiated by you. Prescreened offers are based on information in your credit report that indicates you meet criteria set by the offeror.

You have the option to opt out of these offers, why might you? Some people prefer not to receive these kinds of offers in the mail to limit access to their credit report information for solicitations or to reduce some mailbox “clutter”.