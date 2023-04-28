 | Fri, Apr 28, 2023
He’s not putting a ring on it

There's more to deciding on whether a couple is suited for marriage than if he's dragging his feet on an engagement ring.

By

Lifestyle

April 28, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Hi, Carolyn: We’ve been together for 2½ years. He says he loves me, he says he wants to marry me, he says he wants to spend the rest of his life with me, but he doesn’t want to buy an engagement ring. He says he’d rather spend that money on experiences.

I feel as if he doesn’t value me enough to buy even a cheaper ring. If he were passionate about me, wouldn’t he be running to the jeweler? I’m worried his actions aren’t in line with his words. — Puzzled

Puzzled: If you were passionate about him, would you ask him to drain joint-adventure funds on something you won’t both enjoy?

