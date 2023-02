Hi Carolyn: My mother passed away 13 years ago. My siblings and I have been holding a lot of her old stuff in a storage unit since then. I am the only one in town.

My mom was a prolific journal-er and also quite unhappy most of the time, despite us all remembering her for the amazing and kind woman she was. I’d like to take her journals out of storage and keep them, mostly to protect her privacy and the feelings of my siblings. Is this selfish?

— Hanging on to the “Stuff”