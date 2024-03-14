 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

His version of respect for women leads to few second dates

A man holds strong opinions that women are to be treated equally, to the point his rigid version of respect leads to few second dates. Carolyn Hax notes he has valuable beliefs, but has fashioned them into a needlessly blunt instrument.

By

Lifestyle

March 14, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Hi, Carolyn: I am 29 and single. I have a very strong mother, who raised me to treat women with respect. I was taught women are strong, intelligent and independent. And that women don’t need any special treatment.

When I go on dates, I treat them that way. I respect them, but I don’t offer to hold their door open or always take my car. I ask if they want to drive. And I always split the check rather than pay for them. I think it’s insulting to think women are fragile and we need to treat them as if they are.

As you can imagine, I don’t get very many second dates. And most of my female friends say I act like a jerk. Am I a jerk? Should I change my way of thinking, or stay strong to my beliefs — and remain single?

Related
March 17, 2021
March 12, 2021
January 4, 2021
April 15, 2018
Most Popular