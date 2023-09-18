How do feuding parents affect kids?

Hi, Carolyn: I was in a 15-year relationship that ended about a year and a half ago. It was mostly good but pretty rocky for the last five, with things both of us did to make it so. We were never married but have a 9-year-old son together, and I also helped raise her now-adult son, treating him as my own.

As things got bad to the point of living as strangers in the same home, I realized I really wanted to save our family. Her response was less than enthusiastic. I suspected she was having an affair, but she lied to my face about it and gaslit me. Even after I found out the truth, I told her we could work through it. Eventually, I caught her in another lie that was the last straw.

Per legal advice, I planned to stay in the home until a parenting agreement was finalized. She was mean and nasty to the point that the situation was unbearable and I was forced to move out. All I took was some furniture and my car, even though I invested in the mortgage, upkeep and upgrades, doing a lot of the work on my own. Even then, I wrote her a long letter thanking her for the relationship, expressing what it had meant to me and apologizing for any hurt I caused her throughout.